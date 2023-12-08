Barry Lyndon actor Ryan O'Neal dies at 82

The American actor died this Friday, December 8. He was best known for his roles in Stanley Kubrick's Love Story and Barry Lyndon.

Ryan O'Neal, American actor, died at the age of 82 this Friday, December 8, his son announced. He was known for his roles in the Stanley Kubrick films Love Story and Barry Lyndon. "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to say, but it is what it is. My father passed away peacefully today," Patrick O'Neal lamented on Instagram. In a text, he continues: "he loved to make people laugh (...) No matter the situation, if he had a joke to make, he succeeded. He really wanted us to laugh."

In 1970, the actor became famous after the release of the film Love Story. Two years later, he starred in What's up, Doc? , which is very successful in the United States. It was then in 1975 that his career exploded, when he played the famous Barry Lyndon by Stanley Kubrick. In his private life, he was divorced twice, before becoming a couple with Farrah Fawcett. They then separated in 1997, because the actress allegedly surprised him with another woman. The actor was also sentenced to 18 months of rehab after police found him with methamphetamine at his Malibu home with his son.