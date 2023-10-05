Ballerina: What is Netflix's South Korean thriller about?

“Ballerina” is a South Korean thriller film that was released this Friday, October 6, 2023, on Netflix. We summarize everything you need to know about the program.

After The Call, South Korean director Lee Chung-hyun is back on Netflix with a new thriller: Ballerina (not to be confused with the John Wick spin-off, which will be released in 2024). In this feature film, actress Jeon Jong-seo, who played the role of Yeong-sook in The Call, will also be there.

In addition, she will reunite with Kim Ji-hoon, her on-screen partner in Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, the Korean remake of La casa de papel. Ahead of its release on Netflix on October 6, the film is scheduled to premiere on October 5, 2023, during the 28th Busan International Film Festival.

In Ballerina, an action revenge thriller, Ok-ju, a former bodyguard who excels in martial arts and firearms, decides to fulfill her best friend's last wish: avenge her death . Regretting not having been able to protect the ballerina, Ok-ju begins to hunt down Choi Pro, the person responsible for the death of her friend Min-hee. Convinced that the man must pay for his crime, the ruthless young woman is ready to do anything. Will she achieve her goals?

Fans of action and suspense will be able to discover Ballerina, the new feature film by South Korean director Lee Chung-hyun, from October 6, 2023 exclusively on Netflix. To see this thriller and also enjoy the other films and series in the catalog, all you need to do is subscribe to the streaming platform. Remember that this is paid, the price can vary between €5.99 per month (for a Netflix Essential subscription with advertisements) and €17.99 per month (Netflix Premium subscription). Intermediate offers are also offered by the platform.