“Avatar the Last Airbender”: What time to see the Netflix adaptation?

The Nickelodeon cartoon is back in a live action adaptation on Netflix. But when to watch the “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series in streaming? We'll tell you the time the episodes are posted online.

Aang, Katara, Soka and Zuko are back soon. After a 6-year wait, the live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally coming to Netflix. The adaptation of Nickelodeon's ultra-popular animated series arrives this Thursday, February 22, 2024 on the streaming platform. Made up of eight episodes of approximately one hour each, it will be possible to discover this original Netflix production from 9:01 a.m. onwards.

Avatar: The Last Airbender takes place in a fictional universe, inspired by Chinese folklore, in which the nations of Water, Earth, Fire and Air lived in harmony thanks to the Avatar, master of the four elements who guaranteed balance. But when the Fire Nation decides to take over the world and decimate the Air Nomads to remove Aang, the new Avatar before his ascension, everything ends.

Prisoner in the ice for a hundred years, 12-year-old Aang is however freed by two members of the Water tribe, Soka and Katara. To stop the Fire Nation, the three friends then go on a quest so that Aang, who only controls the element of Air, can learn to dominate the other three elements to restore peace.

If Avatar: The Last Airbender rings a bell, it's normal: it's an animated series released in 2005 that was a real hit in the United States. On average, 7.6 million viewers gathered in front of television sets to follow the adventures of Aang and his friends. So much so that the series is entitled to a sequel, The Legend of Korra, but also to a live action adaptation by M. Night Shyamalan. The latter, however, will be far from unanimous and will be criticized by critics.

If you have to wait until 9:01 a.m. this Thursday, February 22 to discover this series in live action, you can wait by binge-watching the original animated series: all three seasons are currently available on Netflix. As for the film The Last Airbender released in 2010 (which we don't recommend for fans of the original series), or the sequel The Legend of Korra (which we recommend much more), it's is on Paramount which you have to go to (accessible with a supplement on MyCanal and Prime Video). Others can wait to discover the series in live action on Netflix this Thursday.