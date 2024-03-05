“Avatar the Last Airbender”: it’s official, there will be a season 2 and 3 on Netflix

It's official, the live action series will be entitled to a sequel in the form of a season 2 and a season 3. Their release dates are not yet known.

Good news for fans of the live action adaptation of Avatar the Last Airbender. Netflix formalized this Wednesday March 6, 2024 the upcoming release of a sequel. And not only will the series be entitled to a season 2, but also a season 3. Fans of the original series, fully animated, may suspect that these two seasons will adapt books 2 and 3, one devoted to the nation of Earth, the other Fire.

This renewal of Avatar is no surprise to those who follow Netflix audiences. The adaptation of Nickelodeon's cult animated series was a great success for the streaming platform. Less than a week after its release, Avatar: The Last Airbender has accumulated 21.2 million views in less than a week. The numbers were relatively stable the following week, with 19.9 million views recorded. The adaptation of the adventures of Aang, Sokka and Katara is thus the series at the top of the ranking of the most viewed programs of the moment throughout the world

For comparison, the live action series One Piece had 18.5 million views in its first week, a figure below that of Avatar. Remember that the adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga then continued to enjoy great success, without however succeeding in establishing itself among the most popular programs of all time on the streaming platform. And that was enough to allow it to be renewed for a season 2 currently in the works.

For now, the release date for seasons 2 and 3 of Avatar: The Last Airbender has not been made official by Netflix. However, it seems unlikely that we will be able to discover season 2 before 2025, and season 3 before 2026. But let's wait for an announcement from the streaming platform to be sure. In the meantime, it is possible to watch the 8 episodes of the first season on the streaming platform.