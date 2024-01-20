Attention, this science fiction film considered one of the best of all time is leaving Netflix soon

Hurry up, you only have a few days left to discover one of the best science fiction films of the seventh art on Netflix: it will soon leave the streaming platform's catalog.

Netflix regularly sorts through its catalog due to new releases or the expiration of rights for certain programs, but also to renew its offer. In a few days, one of the best science fiction films, regularly ranked at the top of the genre, will leave the streaming platform. You don't have much time left to discover this film which has already become a classic of the seventh art.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Interstellar was released in November 2014. And since then, it has established itself as one of the great classics of science fiction thanks to its ambitious and demanding storyline, which combines a space quest, a father- complex girl, in a context of the end of the world.

The plot takes place in the near future, where Earth has become hostile to humans, forcing a group of explorers to go into space to discover if life is possible on another planet. One of the strengths of this ambitious feature film is to combine the intimate drama of a father with a spatial context that is plausible from a scientific point of view. Interstellar then becomes a true space adventure on a galactic scale with challenges on a human scale. You have to hang on to follow Interstellar: to fully understand the entire plot, which is based on real theories on black holes that are sometimes complex but not abstruse, scrolling on your phone while watching is out of the question!

Everything is served by a cast of XXL actors: Matthew McConaughey (True Detective) plays the protagonist opposite Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada), Jessica Chastain (The Color of Feelings), Matt Damon (Will Hunting) , Michael Caine (The Dark Knight) and John Lithgow (Dexter).

On IMDB (Internet Movie Database), aggregator of films and public reviews, Interstellar is in second place for the best science fiction films according to spectator voting, just behind Inception, another film by Christopher Nolan. It ranks 21st among the best films across all genres. Nominated for five Oscars in 2017, Interstellar ultimately won only one, for best visual effects. However, it won the Saturn Awards and the Critics' Choice Movie Award for best science fiction film.

Interstellar is available on Netflix until January 31, 2024. After this date, Christopher Nolan's film will leave the streaming platform. Don’t wait to see it (again)!