Atlas: What is the new Netflix movie starring Jennifer Lopez about?

In "Atlas", Jennifer Lopez must save humanity. The science fiction film is now available on Netflix.

After The Mother and the documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is back on Netflix. Indeed, subscribers to the streaming platform can find her as the star of the film Atlas, a science fiction thriller directed by Brad Peyton.

J.Lo plays a woman who fights to save humanity in a dystopian future. Actor Simu Liu (Barbie) plays the heroine's antagonist and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Abraham Popoola (The Marvels) and Lana Parrilla (Once Upon a Time) are also in the cast.

In a future world where an artificial intelligence has decided that humanity must be ended for the war to end, Atlas, an intelligence analyst, does everything to save her species. The task is not easy since she is stuck on a distant planet and must learn to fight with robotic army armor. Will Atlas survive and above all, will she be able to save the world?

The film has been available on Netflix since May 24. To find out if Atlas will succeed in saving the world but also enjoy other films and series in the catalog, all you need to do is subscribe to the streaming platform. Remember that this is paid, the price can vary between €5.99 per month (for a Netflix Essential subscription with advertisements) and €19.99 per month (Netflix Premium subscription).