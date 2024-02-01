At what age can you watch “Orion’s Night”, Netflix’s new animated film?

Netflix released a new animated film online this Friday, February 2, 2024, to watch with your family so you can no longer be afraid of the dark. But what is the recommended viewing age for “Orion’s Night”?

Is your child afraid of the dark? Netflix has the solution! The streaming platform has released a new animated film to watch with the family this Friday, February 2. Orion's Night is the latest production from Dreamworks animation studios (Shrek, Dragons, Kung fu Panda...) written by Charlie Kaufman (American screenwriter of In the Skin of John Malkovich or Eternal Sunshine of Spotless Mind).

In this animated feature film, Netflix subscribers will discover the story of Orion, a young boy full of imagination terrified of the dark. One evening, the incarnation of his worst fear, Noir, visits him. His goal: to take him on a nighttime journey to teach him that you have to face your anxieties and that fears are also essential.

Orion's Night is an animated and adventure film that is entirely possible to watch with your children. On its homepage, Netflix recommends this show for kids ages 7 and up. It may therefore be less accessible for younger people.

If this new fiction in the Netflix catalog talks about the importance of facing your fears, that doesn't mean it's terrifying for children. According to Télé-Loisirs, "The Night of Orion tells a fairly simple and sweet story but is nonetheless very cute". It is also accessible to adults, since Le Parisien hails “an animated film as funny as it is successful” which “confronts us with our own anxieties”. If Première was disappointed by this fiction, he nevertheless noted that "the film does not lack qualities: it is intelligently aimed at young spectators without making their parents sink into boredom. But it is missing "the" thing who could have turned it into a great film."

If you are curious to discover this feature film or want to understand the concept of fear with your children, know that Orion's Night is now available on Netflix.