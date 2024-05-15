At 85, this cinema legend could win his third Palme d'Or at Cannes

A true monument of the seventh art, this filmmaker is back at the Cannes Film Festival to present his latest film. He is competing for the 2024 Palme d'Or, which will be awarded on May 25.

If every year a new wave of young directors enters Hollywood, veterans and the old guard always remain there and are particularly awaited by moviegoers. This is the case of this legend of the American seventh art, who has already won numerous awards and who, now aged 85, is back in competition for the 2024 Palme d'Or.

The latter has already won two Palmes d'Or during his career: the first in 1974 for Secret Conversation, the second in 1979 for Apocalypse Now. After 13 years of absence and the end of his The Godfather triptych, the now 85-year-old filmmaker makes his return behind the camera with Megalopolis. By the aura of its director but also the scale of this project, this feature film is probably the most anticipated film in the 2024 Cannes competition.

If Megalopolis causes the event a few days even its preview event at the Cannes Film Festival, it is through the presence of Francis Ford Coppola, who has become rarer in recent years, even if his last film, Twixt, dates from 2012 . But the film also seems to be an event in its own right. This science fiction drama is set in a futuristic society, where an ambitious and innovative architect fights against a corrupt and opinionated politician to rebuild a destroyed city and turn it into the ideal city.

The cast of Megalopolis includes well-known names from American cinema, starting with Adam Driver (Star Wars, Marriage Story...) in the lead role. Facing him, we find, pell-mell, Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Dustin Hoffman (The Graduate), Shia LaBeouf (Transformers), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Laurence Fishburne (Matrix ), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) or Jason Schwartzman (Aboard the Darjeeling Limited).

For the moment, we do not yet know when Megalopolis will be released in French cinemas. The feature film has nevertheless found a distributor at Pathé, and will be released in cinemas in the French territory in the coming months. However, the 2024 release has been confirmed. We will certainly know more after the announcement of the winners of this 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 25.