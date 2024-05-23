Arthur the King: synopsis, casting, streaming… Everything about the adventure film from Prime Video

Mark Wahlberg co-stars with a reckless dog in Arthur the King, available on Prime Video. Information about the program.

The star is him: Arthur (real name Usai), a dog who accompanies a team embarked on a grueling 700 km endurance race across the Dominican Republic. Notice to animal lovers: since May 24, Prime Video has made available its film Arthur the King, directed by Simon Cella Jones and written by Michael Brandt, based on the true story of this dog told in the book by Mikael Lindnord Arthur - The dog who walked through the jungle to find a home. EOne Films, Paramount Players and Tucker Tooley Entertainment are co-producing this adventure feature film.

To surround this cute doggie, the production first chose his future master in the person of Mark Wahlberg. He is surrounded by Simu Liu (one of Barbie's Ken, Shang-Chi), Juliet Rylance (The Knick), Nathalie Emmanuel (Fast

The captain of a Swedish adventure racing team runs through the Ecuadorian jungle. On his way he meets an injured stray dog ​​that he manages to coax. Against all odds, the dog begins to follow the captain through difficult terrain, creating a deep bond between them.

You can watch the Arthur the King movie exclusively on Prime Video. In order to enjoy this mainstream film, it is necessary to take out a subscription to the streaming platform of the number 1 retailer Amazon. Two possibilities are available to you: the first is to go with a monthly offer which costs 6.99 euros/month, the second to go for an annual offer which offers the subscription at the more advantageous price of 69.90 euros year round.