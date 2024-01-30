“Argylle” at the cinema: a lazy and indigestible spy comedy (review)

Matthew Vaughn ("Kingsman") parodies himself in "Argylle", a heavy and lazy spy comedy, released in cinemas this Wednesday January 31, 2024.

In 2014, director Matthew Vaughn took everyone by surprise with the first episode of the Kingsman saga, a fast-paced and inspired spy comedy that offered a totally enjoyable experience to viewers. Ten years later, the filmmaker lazily self-parodyes in Argylle, in theaters this Wednesday, January 31.

However, on paper, the idea was attractive. This feature film follows the story of Elly Conway, an uneventful writer, author of a series of successful spy novels. But his life is turned upside down when the plots of his novels begin to resemble reality too much and attract the attention of a real organization of secret agents.

Dans la distribution, Matthew Vaughn réunit un casting étoilé : Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Sam Rockwell (3 Billboards), Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), Brian Cranston (Breaking Bad) ou encore John Cena (Fast

If the ingredients seemed to come together, Matthew Vaughn gave birth to a clumsy film. The feature film accumulates twists and turns, to the point of indigestion. We can only feel tired of yet another twist, which hides a very hollow film under its layers of falsely convoluted intrigue.

It would have been less annoying if the direction and writing offered effective, high-energy entertainment with exciting action scenes. Matthew Vaughn desperately tries to remake Kingsman, but fails miserably. Argylle has no personality, consistency, or freshness. Worse, the action scenes, and especially the special effects, seem sloppy. The casting doesn't manage to save the furniture either, since only Sam Rockwell manages to breathe a little extra soul and charm into this comedy which offers a lot of boredom instead of laughter.