Are Zendaya and Tom Holland still dating? Rumors stir the Internet

Colleagues, friends then lovers, the romance between Zendaya and Tom Holland is shaking up the Internet, to the point that many rumors are emerging.

Between them, and while they are both under 30, they form one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood. Zendaya and Tom Holland met on the set of the film Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Since then, they have become the talk of the internet as their careers blossom and their romance becomes official. Their fans scrutinize their every move, fueling the wildest rumors about them.

In January 2024, panic spread among the fans of the two actors, both aged 27. The actress who plays Chani in Dune has made the drastic decision to delete all of her Instagram followers, Tom Holland included. It was enough for Internet users to get excited and wonder about a potential breakup within the couple.

While we don't know why Zendaya stopped following anyone on Instagram, Tom Holland gave some reassuring news about her romantic situation. As reported by TMZ on January 12, the actor who plays Spider-Man completely denied separation rumors in a video. Officially, Zendaya and Tom Holland are still a couple.

Zendaya and Tom Holland took a while to make their relationship official. Although they met in 2016, it was not until July 2021 that their romance was confirmed by paparazzi photos capturing one of their kisses in a car.

If the couple's relationship is now official, with a few Instagram posts confirming it, they nevertheless remain extremely discreet about their private life. On the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards in December 2023, however, Tom Holland admitted that he and Zendaya "watch Spider-Man 1 from time to time" to "relive [their] youth." And also their on-screen crush?