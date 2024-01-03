Are any Hollywood stars really on Jeffrey Epstein's 'list'?

The names of American actors are cited in the pages of hearings and depositions carried out as part of a defamation complaint between an accuser of Jeffrey Epstein and his former partner. But what does the document really say about them?

The Epstein affair is back in every conversation. At issue: legal documents linked to a defamation complaint between an accuser of the businessman and his former partner were published this Thursday, January 4, 2024. In 2016, Viginia Giuffre, one of the main accusers of Jeffrey Epstein , sued Ghislaine Maxwell, his ex, for defamation.

It has since been revealed that the multimillionaire sexually abused numerous young girls on his island and recruited them with the help of his former partner (sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022) to offer "massages" and sexual favors to some of his friends. The question now was who. Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged in his cell in July 2019, keeping some of his secrets to himself.

But on December 18, the Manhattan federal court ordered the publication of forty legal documents related to the proceedings between Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. These were to reveal a “list” of personalities who may have had a link with Jeffrey Epstein. This Thursday, January 4, 2024, 940 pages of unsealed documents were posted online by the Guardian. However, these hearings and minutes do not reveal the list of Epstein's clients: many are cited as acquaintances, former associates, while others are identified as victims.

Among the names that appear there, we find several Hollywood actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Kevin Spacey, but also Cate Blanchett or Bruce Willis. However, none of these American stars are accused of any criminal or wrongdoing.

When we delve into the legal document made accessible by the Guardian, we see that their names appear during hearings and minutes. The person interviewed confirmed that he had never met the actors mentioned above, and explained that he had only heard their names from Jeffrey Epstein while the latter was on the phone. There is no evidence in these documents that they were able to benefit from favors from young girls or that they went to the millionaire's island.

Other names are mentioned, without necessarily being incriminated, such as David Copperfield, Naomi Campbell, Al Gore, Stephen Hawking or Mickael Jackson. Already cited in the past in connection with the Epstein affair, we also find the names of former American President Bill Clinton, close to the financier who is however not the subject of legally reprehensible accusations, or of Prince Andrew. The French modeling agent, Jean-Luc Brunel, who was indicted for rape of minors before being found dead in prison in 2022, is also named. Other names could be revealed in the coming weeks.