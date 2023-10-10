Anouk Grinberg claims to have “seen” Gérard Depardieu attack women

Actress Anouk Grinberg testifies to Elle magazine and claims to have seen Gérard Depardieu commit several sexual, physical and verbal assaults in the past.

Since the indictment of Gérard Depardieu for rape and sexual assault, French cinema has remained silent. Till today. In an interview with Elle magazine, to be published this Thursday, October 12, actress Anouk Grinberg decides to break "a deafening silence" and provides her support to Charlotte Arnould. The latter filed a complaint against the actor in August 2018, claiming to have been raped twice.

Actress Anouk Grinberg, who filmed twice with Gérard Depardieu during his career and dated him several times when she was in a relationship with Bertrand Blier, says that “everyone who has worked with Depardieu knows that he attacks women.

Close to Charlotte Arnould since 2018, Anouk Grinberg assures that she “can no longer be silent”. Gérard Depardieu published a letter to Le Figaro, denying the accusations against him. “I saw him doing it all this time! Verbally, physically,” specifies the actress seen in The Night of the 12th or even A Very Discreet Hero. “I saw him put his hands on women’s buttocks, touch their breasts, their genitals, all while joking.”

Gérard Depardieu has been indicted for rape and sexual assault since 2020, following the complaint filed by Charlotte Arnould, who accuses him of two rapes. In the columns of Médiapart, on April 11, 2023, thirteen other women testified against the actor, accusing him of sexual violence. The actor denies the charges against him, claiming to be "neither a rapist nor a predator".

Anouk Grinberg admits it herself: by not denouncing Gérard Depardieu's actions beforehand, she was "in a certain way, complicit. I didn't tell him 'Shut up!' No one, ever, said to him, 'Shut up!'. And he said with a sneer: 'I have to be careful, the justice system is bothering me because of a little girl who is taking me to court.' The entire interview with Anouk Grinberg can be found in Elle from this Thursday, October 12.