Angus Cloud: The star of the series Euphoria is dead, what are the causes?

Known as "Fez" in the Euphoria series, American actor Angus Cloud died on Monday July 31.

Aged only 25, the American actor of the series Euphoria died Monday, July 31 at the age of 25, announced his relatives in a statement released in the evening in France. For the moment, the causes of his death are not known. “It is with very heavy hearts that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human being today” explains the press release distributed to the American media. As an artist, friend, brother and son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and struggled with that loss. Our only comfort is knowing that Angus is now reunited with his father, who was his best friend."

Better known as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in the popular series Euphoria, Angus Cloud had mental problems. "Angus spoke openly about his battle with mental illness and we hope his passing will remind others that they are not alone and should not be fighting alone in silence," his family said.

If he starred in films like "North Hollywood", alongside Vince Vaughn, as well as "The Line", as the Parisian recalls, Angus Cloud is best known for his role as drug trafficker Fezco "Fez" O 'Neilldans in the Emmy-winning series Euphoria. This very strong series evokes the dark life of contemporary American teenagers, for whom drug addiction and sexual violence are part of daily life.