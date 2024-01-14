“An ordinary spy” on France 3: the crazy true story that inspired the film

France 3 broadcasts “An Ordinary Spy” this Monday evening at 9:10 p.m. This film, which takes place in the middle of the Cold War, is inspired by an incredible true story.

True stories are often a blessing for producers and screenwriters. Released in 2021, An Ordinary Spy is one of those films that has its origins in a story so incredible that it can only be true. France 3 offers its viewers to discover this historical film which takes place during the Cold War this Monday evening, from 9:10 p.m.

An Ordinary Spy tells the crazy story of Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch), an uneventful English trade representative. In 1960, he was recruited by the American and British secret services because he was very ordinary. The CIA and MI-6 want to use his cover to learn about the progress of the Soviet nuclear program in the USSR. But his back and forth will sow doubt among his partner, Sheila (Jessie Buckley), but also among the KGB.

By recovering these documents, Greville Wynne will contribute to the de-escalation of the Cold War. This missile crisis in Cuba was a source of major concern in the United States. By discovering these documents and handing them over to the Americans, the ordinary British spy avoided the point of no return in the conflict between East and West.

However, Greville Wynne will not be done with the KGB. He will ultimately be unmasked and sentenced to eight years in prison. In 1964, he benefited from a prisoner exchange and was released after two years. He died in 1990 at the age of 70 from throat cancer. Conversely, Oleg Penkovsky was found guilty of espionage and executed in 1963.