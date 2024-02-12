Alain Dorval, legendary French voice of Sylvester Stallone, is dead: what are his greatest roles?

French actor Alain Dorval, a true figure in the world of French dubbing, died on the night of Monday to Tuesday at the age of 77. A look back at his career in cinema and television.

It’s a legendary voice of French dubbing who has left us. Alain Dorval, best known for having lent his voice to the American actor Sylvester Stallone, died on the night of Monday February 12 to Tuesday February 13, 2024 at the age of 77, in the Paris region. The man who was also the father of Aurore Bergé had been fighting cancer for several years.

Alain Bergé, his real name, is perhaps not known for his face but for his voice. It was he who dubbed Sylvester Stallone in his biggest films, and notably in the Rocky and Rambo franchises, in French version. But this is not the only actor that we find in his CV, since Alain Dorval also dubbed the American actors Nick Nolte (48 Hours) and Danny Aiello (Radio Days).

But you may not know it, but Alain Dorval has also voiced cult characters from animated films, which can also be found in the world of video games. This is the case of Pat Hibulaire in the various Disney works since 1992, or of the character named Tiger in the Fievel saga, but also Le Gros, Le Teigneux in Once Upon a Time... Space and... The life. He also played Lex Luthor in the Superman: Angel of Metropolis series.

Unsurprisingly, Alain Dorval also made vocal appearances in Les Guignols de L'Info. It was in fact he who played the character of Stallone. Conversely, it was not him who played Monsieur Sylvestre (a carbon copy of Stallone on screen), who was played by Yves Lecoq.

As for his private life, Alain Dorval was married to the actress Dominique Dumont. Together, they had a daughter, the politician Aurore Bergé currently Minister Delegate in charge of Equality between Women and Men and the Fight against Discrimination. She had previously been Minister of Solidarity and Families but also president of the Renaissance group in the National Assembly.