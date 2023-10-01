Alain Delon affair: “There was an altercation”, his son Anthony accuses Hiromi Rollin again

Anthony Delon renews his accusations against Hiromi Rollin at Bruce Toussaint's microphone on Monday October 2, also claiming that a large sum of money was found at her home.

The standoff between Hiromi Rollin and the Delon family continues. In an interview with Bruce Toussaint posted online on the BFM TV website this Monday, October 2, the eldest son Anthony Delon renewed his accusations against the one he considers to be the "companion lady" of his father, the actor Alain Delon. “He was in psychological danger,” he assures, while ensuring that he did not think that Hiromi Rollin had beaten his father.

Nevertheless, he assures that there were other forms of physical abuse, accusing Hiromi Rollin of “leaving [her] father alone” when she went to Paris, when he needed medical assistance demanded by doctors in Switzerland. “There was an altercation in front of the Swiss doctors between us and her,” he also reveals, without saying more. “She committed” not to leave him alone, “she didn’t do it,” he assures. “He sat alone from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. sometimes in the evening.”

In another interview given to BFM TV and broadcast on Saturday September 30, Anthony Delon made new revelations against his father's "lady in waiting". He assures that “110,000 euros in cash” would have been discovered “hidden in the bathroom” of Hiromi Rollin. Alain Delon's son thinks that it would be the result of regular withdrawals made from the French actor's accounts. "Over the last four months [...] there have been 900, 950 euros withdrawn every week from his credit card. Supposedly to take care of Douchy", where Alain Delon lives.

In July 2023, Alain Delon's children filed a complaint against Hiromi Rollin, for "moral harassment", "violence against vulnerable people", abuse of weakness", "diversion of correspondence" and animal abuse" Through his lawyer first, the one who presents herself as the actor's companion for 30 years had denied his accusations.

Last Thursday, Hiromi Rollin spoke in the columns of Le Parisien, for the first time. She denounced a "set-up" and manipulations by Alain Delon's children to "get her out of their father's life". She in turn filed a complaint against the Delon clan for “slanderous denunciation, theft and violence”.