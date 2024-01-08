Alain Delon affair: his son Alain-Fabien in turn files a complaint against his sister

The youngest of the Delon family in turn gets into the legal imbroglio and attacks his sister Anouchka for "abuse of weakness".

The Delon family continues to be torn apart by legal proceedings. While the eldest, Anthony, had filed a lawsuit against Anouchka, it was the turn of the youngest of the siblings, Alain-Fabien Delon, to take his sister to court.

This Monday, January 8, Alain Delon's third child announced on BFM TV that he had filed a complaint against Anouchka Delon on December 22 for "abuse of weakness and an incalculable number of serious things." Speaking to BFM TV, he accuses his sister "of pretending to be the darling little girl, so concerned about her father's state of health" and accuses her of not coming to their family reunion at Christmas. He also accuses him of spending large sums of money to send bodyguards to "spy and threaten him". “These are the methods of scoundrels, of mafiosi.”

Initially withdrawing from the legal and media battle between his elders, Alain-Fabien Delon spoke this Sunday evening by revealing a private recording which he presents as a conversation between his father and his sister, recorded without their knowledge .

In this extract, we can hear what appears to be Anouchka Delon saying: "They are burying me and you are being taken for an idiot. You should especially be wary [...] The trap will close on you." In comments, the youngest Delon warned about the state of health of the French cinema giant, now 88 years old: ""Dad is very weak [...]Dad is very anxious. [...] Dad no longer has a voice and speaks with great difficulty. [...]Dad isn't always consistent. [...] Dad and suggestible in his state [...] Dad doesn't know when it's morning or evening."

This complaint filed in December by Alain-Fabien is added to all those which have torn the Delon family apart since the start of 2024. On January 4, the eldest of the siblings, Anthony Delon, announced in Paris-Match that he had filed a hand against his sister Anouchka. He blames her for not keeping him informed of their father's "cognitive decline."

He subsequently assured BFM TV that this affair had nothing to do with questions of inheritance, but that the heart of the conflict was about respecting their father's last wishes. He says that Alain Delon wants to end his days in Douchy, while his sister wants to transfer him to Switzerland. According to the elder of the clan, this desire would be motivated by fiscal reasons.

Anouchka Delon counterattacked by announcing she was filing a complaint against her half-brother for defamation, slanderous denunciation, threats and harassment. On January 8, she spoke about the accusations against her on TF1. She says she wants to transfer her father to Switzerland “so that he can be treated” medically. "I'm my father's daughter, I'm not a wallet's daughter. It's not about money."

Through his lawyer, Alain Delon also indicated that he wished to file a complaint against his eldest for defamation.