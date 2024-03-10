Al Pacino lunar when presenting the Oscar for Best Picture

Visibly confused, Al Pacino presented the Oscar for Best Picture to “Oppenheimer” without emphasis or ceremony.

But what happened to Al Pacino? The 83-year-old actor made a remarkable appearance at the Oscars on Sunday night to present the biggest prize of the evening: the Best Picture statuette. But if the presence of the hero of the Godfather was enough to arouse enthusiasm, his intervention on the stage of the Dolby Theater did not go as planned.

Al Pacino made an express appearance at the Oscars, visibly slightly confused. As is usually the custom, the awarders recall the names of all those nominated before prolonging the suspense a little and presenting the prize. The 83-year-old actor did not bother with conventions and simply forgot to list the list of nominated films, moving directly to the winner.

After opening the envelope, a slightly confused Al Pacino then proceeded to announce the Oscar winner without any enthusiasm and in the most anti-climactic way possible: "Best Picture... uh. I have to open the envelope for that. And that's what I'm going to do. There you go. And my eyes see Oppenheimer?"After the 2017 fiasco, where Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced the victory of La La Land following a problem envelope, Al Pacino's reaction left a moment of hesitation between laughter and applause, the room wondering if it was indeed Oppenheimer who had won the Oscar for Best Picture or not. What the Scarface actor ended up very quickly confirming.

On social networks, Internet users did not fail to react to this strange lunar sequence: "it could not have been more chaotic", laughs one of them on X, while another writes : "Al Pacino got out of bed, walked to the stage, opened the envelope and gave the name of the winner. He's the ideal presenter." "They spent 20 minutes announcing the nominees for each acting category, and then Al Pacino shows up, says five words, and opens the envelope like, 'Here you go!'"