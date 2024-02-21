After Judith Godrèche's accusations, Jacques Doillon wants to file a complaint for "defamation"

While Judith Godrèche filed a complaint against him for "rape of a 15-year-old minor by a person in authority", director Jacques Doillon responded by filing a complaint for defamation.

On the eve of the Césars, Jacques Doillon launches his offensive against Judith Godrèche. The French director "decided to file a complaint" for "defamation" against the actress, who accuses him of having raped her when she was 15 years old. In a press release sent to AFP this Thursday, February 22, the filmmaker's lawyer denounces "vile" comments made by the 51-year-old actress.

“Daring to publicly assert, as she did again on February 21, that he would have “slept with children” who were filming in his films is despicable and beyond comprehension,” also writes Jacques Doillon’s lawyer in this press release. This Wednesday evening, Judith Godrèche cited an article from Télérama in a story on her Instagram account, before writing: “In 2022, this newspaper writes that Doillon’s specialty is filming with children”. "One sentence is missing: 'Who he sleeps with'."

On February 6, 2024, Judith Godrèche filed a complaint against Jacques Doillon for “rape of a 15-year-old minor by a person in authority”. At the microphone of France Inter two days later, the actress spoke of two attacks of which she said she was the victim on the part of the ex-husband of Jane Birkin and father of Lou Doillon (in particular). Jacques Doillon has always denied the accusations against him.

Remember that Judith Godrèche could speak on sexual violence in the world of cinema during the Césars, this Friday, February 23, according to several media, information which has not been confirmed by the main person concerned nor by the organizers .

The first attack denounced by the actress allegedly took place “in Jane Birkin’s house”. She won't give the details, but assures that "no one saw it and I didn't tell anyone about it." The actress will not say more about this first accusation.

The second would have taken place on the set of the film The 15-year-old girl, directed by the same Jacques Doillon. She plays the main role (and was therefore 15 years old at the time) opposite the filmmaker, who is also an actor in the film. “All of a sudden, he decides that there is a love scene, a sex scene between him and me,” she explains on France Inter, over 45 takes. "I take off my sweater, I'm shirtless, he gropes me, makes out with me." She assures that the facts would have taken place in front of Jane Birkin, then still in a relationship with the director, for whom the “situation was extremely painful”.

These denunciations came as Judith Godrèche filed a complaint against another director, Benoît Jacquot, for “violent rape of a minor under 15 years old”. In its wake, other actresses filed a complaint to denounce the behavior of other filmmakers.

Anna Mouglalis (Black Baron) notably filed a complaint against Jacques Doillon in February. She accuses him of having kissed her by force in 2011, during the filming of the film A Child of You, in a stairwell.

For her part, actress Isild Le Besco also accused Jacques Doillon of having refused her a role after several weeks of work, saying that it was because she had refused his advances. She also says she was a victim of Benoît Jacquot, and spoke out to denounce the "destructive influence" (in Le Parisien) and the "psychological or physical violence" (in Le Monde) that she says she experienced this time with the filmmaker. . She plans to file a complaint against the two directors.