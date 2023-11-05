After his illness, what is Pierre Arditi's state of health?

Pierre Arditi plays Georges Clémenceau in the France 2 TV film "Clémenceau, la force d'aimer". A few weeks ago, the actor felt unwell during a theater performance.

Pierre Arditi has scared his fans in recent weeks. On September 27, the actor felt unwell during a performance of the play “Rabbit” at the Edouard VII Theater. He was arrested until November 8. This Monday, the actor is starring in the France 2 TV film Clémenceau, la force d'aimer in the leading role. For the occasion, the 78-year-old actor made a television appearance on C à vous on November 3 where he spoke about his state of health.

According to him, “it is Covid which is responsible” for his health concerns. “Because it caused a certain number of projects that were mine to collide with each other because I stopped for a year and a half, like everyone else.” Causing, then, overwork and a lot of fatigue. “I have to admit that I am no longer a young man and therefore I need to be a little more careful.” The doctors have prescribed rest until this Wednesday, when the actor will be able to return to the theater.

In the middle of a performance of the play “Rabbit” at the Edouard VII theater in Paris, Pierre Arditi felt unwell on stage on September 27, 2023. The 78-year-old actor was immediately admitted in absolute emergency to the Lariboisière hospital, in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. He was released from the hospital the next day, saying he had suffered from “vagal discomfort and hypoglycemia”.

After a one-week break, Pierre Arditi resumed performances of the play “Rabbit” by Samuel Benchetrit. "Every Monday, spring break evening, Muriel Robin goes to Pierre Arditi to spend the evening with him. Like every Monday, they share a dinner and enjoy their friendship. But this evening, for the first time, they go realize that they are not alone... but much more...", indicates the synopsis of the play on the Internet.

Spectators who had reserved a place for the play can obtain a refund from the theater, or change the date of their arrival