After Gérard Depardieu's letter, Charlotte Arnould denounces "a filthy message"

Indicted for rape and sexual assault, Gérard Depardieu published an open letter in Le Figaro in which he denied the facts with which he is accused. Charlotte Arnould, who accuses him of rape, responded this Monday.

The media skirmish between Gérard Depardieu and Charlotte Arnould continues. The day after a letter published in Le Figaro, in which the 74-year-old French actor denied the accusations of rape and sexual assault to which he is the subject and for which he is indicted, the one who accuses him responds in an interview with Elle.

“It’s a really filthy message,” reacts the 27-year-old young woman. “He defiled me in 2018 and, in a way, he continues to do so with words.” According to the complainant, this would be a “new strategy” of communication, “he places himself as a victim in order to arouse compassion and sow doubt”.

Speaking to Elle, Charlotte Arnould gives more details about the attack she says she suffered: “When I went to his house, I was 22 years old, I weighed 37 kilos because I suffered from anorexia, and it was a friend of my father. “After 10 minutes,” he allegedly “put his hand in [her] panties.” “At no time did I consent.”

This Sunday, October 1, 2023, Gérard Depardieu published an op-ed in Le Figaro, in which he once again denied the facts with which he is accused, ensuring that he was "neither a rapist nor a predator". “Never, ever have I abused a woman,” he asserts in this column, adding that these accusations “get to him” (sic) and “turn him off” (sic). “There has never been any coercion, violence or protest between us,” he states in this letter. "She wanted to sing Barbara's songs at the Cirque d'Hiver with me. I told her no. She filed a complaint."

Regarding the criticisms made to him about his behavior on film sets, he claims to have wanted to "test the limits, shake up certainties, habits". "If, thinking of living intensely in the present, I hurt or shocked anyone, I never thought of doing any harm and please forgive me for behaving like a child who wants to amuse the gallery." This is his first public reaction to this affair, since he had previously only spoken through lawyers.

Charlotte Arnould filed a complaint against Gérard Depardieu in 2018. She accuses him of having raped her twice at his Parisian home, a few days earlier. The actor has always denied the facts and initially benefited from a dismissal of the case.

But the case was finally reopened and the actor of “Cyrano” and “Asterix and Obélix” was finally indicted for rape and sexual assault in December 2020. In April 2023, thirteen other women accused Gérard Depardieu of harassment and assault sexual in the columns of Médiapart.