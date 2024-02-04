Adored by audiences and critics, this cult series will have a new season in 2024 - it's the event of the year

This will undoubtedly be the event of the year on Netflix: this dizzying series, which took the streaming platform's subscribers by surprise three years ago, will finally return for a season 2 in 2024.

It's probably one of the most impressive and ambitious series in Netflix's catalog, regularly cited among the best on the streaming platform, if not of all time. It was a phenomenal success when it was released in 2021, and fans have been waiting for three years to discover the sequel. Their wish will soon be granted, since this program returns in November.

Released in 2021, Arcane totally took subscribers by surprise. And for good reason: this animated series adapted from the video game League of Legends is a true visual gem that has pushed the limits of animated series as we know them, while offering a rich, complex and gripping story, accessible to the audience. both fans of the game and newbies. After obtaining excellent reviews from the press and the public, it won the Emmy Award for best animated series in 2022.

Arcane tells the conflict between two fictional cities, the upper, wealthy one, Piltover, and the lower, miserable, unsanitary one, Zaun. Witnesses to this war, two sisters who grew up in Zaun, separated by the tragedies of life, each face each other on an opposite side. The family confrontation takes on crazy proportions while at the same time, two scientists make a powerful technological discovery, which could allow great advances, but also plunge the city into chaos.

The first season of Arcane ended with a final twist, leaving Netflix subscribers waiting for the sequel. This turned out to be longer than for other programs on the platform, since it is a unique animation experience that the producers did not want to botch. Season 1 was in preparation in 2016 at Riot Game and took five years to see the light of day. According to information from Le Figaro, the animation of the first six episodes would have cost between 60 and 80 million euros, almost ten times more than the budget of a usual animated series (which costs between 6 and 12 million). euros on average).

The French animation studio Fortiche Production, responsible for working on the series, worked meticulously on each shot to offer fluid, artistic and dynamic animation. An entire day would be required to produce between 0.8 and 1 second of Arcane animation. We therefore had to be patient before discovering season 2 of the animated series. The release date is almost known: it is in November 2024 that the new episodes of Arcanes will be released on Netflix. A date to mark on the calendar!