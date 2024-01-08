Actor Philippe Caubère targeted by investigation for “sexual assault on a minor”

An investigation for “sexual assault on a minor” has been opened against the actor and director Philippe Caubère. An actress filed a complaint against him last year.

The actor and director Philippe Caubère is the target of an investigation for “sexual assault on a minor over 15 years old by a person in authority”, franceinfo informed us on Monday January 8. The actor, known for having played Marcel Pagnol's father in The Glory of My Father and The Castle of My Mother is the subject of a complaint filed by a young actress a year ago.

Now aged 27, the complainant denounces sexual abuse which allegedly occurred when she was 16, in 2012. Philippe Caubère was then 61 years old. She accuses the actor, who arranged meetings with her to talk about theater and cinema and advise her on her career choice, of having sexually abused her.

She recounted kisses, blowjobs and penetrations during clandestine meetings in her studio in Saint-Mandé, in Val-de-Marne, for a year. She also says that Philippe Caubère would have maintained another intimate relationship with a second teenager.

Speaking as a lawyer, Philippe Caubère, who signed the collective forum in support of Gérard Depardieu last December, recognizes an intimate relationship with the complainant, but refutes the acts of penetration. This investigation, still in progress and entrusted by the Créteil public prosecutor's office to the Val-de-Marne territorial security, follows another complaint for rape targeting the actor.

Filed in 2018, it was finally dismissed due to lack of evidence. Contacted at the time, the new complainant then mentioned consensual relationships and did not wish to take legal action, assures Me Marie Dosé, lawyer for Philippe Caubère. For her part, the plaintiff's lawyer recalls that her client filed a complaint for sexual assault of a minor, and not for rape.