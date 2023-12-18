Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his ex

The actor who was set to play the big bad in several upcoming Marvel films was found guilty of third-degree assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend.

He was promised a huge career in Hollywood, but it ended mid-flight. Actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend on Monday, December 19. The 34-year-old actor, seen in Creed III and the series Lovecraft Country, was set to play the big bad Kang in the upcoming Avengers (Marvel) films. But the end of his New York trial will cost him his role, and probably others to come.

In detail, Jonathan Majors was found guilty of third-degree assault (the least serious for this type of assault) and harassment by a jury of six people. For the moment, his sentence is not known: it will be pronounced on February 6. But she could face up to a year in prison.

On March 25, Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York following a complaint from an ex-partner. She had been hospitalized for “minor injuries” to her head and neck, we then learned. On this date, the actor was arrested for “attempted strangulation, assault and harassment”.

The actor's ex-partner assured that he wanted to get her phone back after an argument in a car and that he attacked her by grabbing her arm violently and hitting her head. While Jonathan Majors' lawyers pleaded his total innocence, the Manhattan prosecutor said the trial showed that the actor was "accustomed" to exerting "psychological and emotional pressure" on his girlfriend.

Since 2019, Jonathan Majors' career has been under particular scrutiny. Revealed in 2019 in The last black man in San Francisco, we could also see him in Da 5 Bloods by Spike Lee. His role in the series Lovecraft Country, canceled after one season, also allowed him to get noticed by the public. More recently, it was in Creed III (2023) that he stood out opposite Michael B. Jordan.

Marvel has announced that it will no longer work with Jonathan Majors in the future, raising the question of the future of the franchise: will Kang be played by another actor, or will the villain be completely changed? Recall that the 34-year-old actor had appeared in several projects in the franchise, such as the series Loki and the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. His role was expected to become even more prominent in the franchise's upcoming films, Avengers: The Kang Dinasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars.