Actor David Soul, hero of “Starsky and Hutch”, dies at 80

Comedian David Soul, known for playing one of the lead roles in “Starsky and Hutch,” has died at age 80.

He was the unforgettable detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson in the cult detective series. David Soul, known for playing one of the two members of the title pair of Starsky and Hutch, died on January 4, 2024 at the age of 80. It was his wife, Helen Snell, who revealed the sad news in a press release relayed by Sky News this Friday.

The causes of his death have not been specified, but the press release says that he died "after a valiant fight for life", surrounded by his family.

Born on August 28, 1943, in Chicago, David Soul first gained attention on television in 1976, on The Merv Griffin Show. Subsequently, he was found in several television series, such as One Hundred Married Girls then Owen Marshal: Counselor at Law.

But it was his role in Starsky and Hutch which he played from 1975 to 1979, which revealed him to the general public. He plays Hutch, the more discreet and thoughtful of the duo who, with his friend Starsky (Paul Michael Glaser), solves cases in an unconventional way. In total, the series will be entitled to four seasons and will quickly become cult. He also made an appearance in the 2004 film Starsky & Hutch, starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson.

On television, we will then find David Soul as guest star in television series, such as World War III, Gunsmoke or Star Trek. He was also seen in Arabesque in 1993 and Hercule Poirot in 2004. He continued to act on television until 2012, with a role in Inspect Lewis.

David Soul has also distinguished himself in the cinema. In 1971, we found him in Johnny Goes to War. Two years later, he starred opposite Clint Eastwood in Magnum Force. He was also seen in the films The Vampires of Salem (1979), Michael Winner's Appointment with Death (1988) and more recently The Farewell Affair in 2009. He has not been seen on the big screen since this date.