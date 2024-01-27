“A Star is Born” on TF1: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga as a couple on set?

TF1 is broadcasting “A Star is Born” this Sunday, January 28, 2024. During the promotion of the film, rumors suggested that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were a couple. What about it?

On the menu for TF1 this Sunday evening: romance and music. This January 28, 2024 at 9:10 p.m., the first channel broadcasts A star is born, fourth remake of the classic by William A. Wellman released in 1937. Bradley Cooper plays a declining star who falls in love with an aspiring singer, played by Lady Gaga. Their romance is compromised by their respective careers.

A popular hit when it hit theaters in 2018, A Star is Born was also the subject of rumors of a behind-the-scenes affair. When Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed "Shallow" on the Oscars stage in 2019, the audience was obsessed with the obvious chemistry between the two actors... to the point of wondering if it might be hiding something.

Quickly, the media wondered: are Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga really a couple? At the time, the actor and director had just separated from his partner, Irina Shayk, while the pop star was herself engaged to acting agent Christian Carino. They also broke up in 2019.

Lady Gaga has always denied rumors of an affair with Bradley Cooper. The latter finally spoke about his relationship with his partner from A Star is Born in the columns of the Hollywood Reporter in November 2021. The actor cut short all the rumors: no, he did not experience a romance with his co-star.

He also explained that their bond on the Oscars stage in 2019 was intended to reduce their stress and convey the love story between their two characters to the audience: “They sort of fall in love with each other. other during this scene in the film. It's this explosive moment that happens between them on stage, in front of thousands of people... It would have been weird if we had both been sitting on a stool facing the audience!"

Now, Lady Gaga is officially in a relationship with engineer Michael Polansky. For his part, Bradley Cooper is, officially at least, single.