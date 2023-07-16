"A Pure Delight": This New Korean Influencer Series Joins Netflix France's Top 10

A new Korean program is a hit on Netflix and is one of the top 5 most-watched series on the platform in France in recent days.

K-Dramas have a well-established fan base in France. And the new Korean series from Netflix seems to have everyone in agreement. Less than a week after it went online on June 30, it has already risen to the top 5 of the most watched series in France on the home page of the streaming platform.

Worldwide, it is even the eighth most viewed non-English speaking series, with 1.9 million viewings recorded (and 16.9 million hours of viewing recorded).

Celebrity is a South Korean series that uncovers the underside of the influencer world in all its cruelty. And the French subscribers who have seen it are full of praise for the program which has "turned their brains".

"I finished Celebrity on Netflix and PEPITE", can we read on Twitter among the comments, while some fans consider it to be the "best drama" on the platform. “Great”, “incredible”, “10/10”… Internet users are full of praise for the series. The most experts have also praised the performances of actress Park Gyu-young and Kang Min Hyuk, an actor who is also a member of the CN Blue group.

Among the more extensive reviews posted on the social network, we can read that this series "offers a nuanced view of celebrity and the social media industry, with important lessons about justice, authenticity, resilience, the impact of our actions, love, forgiveness and truth. It's pure delight." All 12 episodes of Celebrity are on Netflix.