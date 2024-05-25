A new completely free streaming platform has arrived in France (and you may have missed it)

It is possible to watch several programs in streaming for free. A new platform that does not require you to pay a cent was recently released in France.

It can be very easy to get lost among the different streaming offers as there are so many platforms in France. While watching films and series online can be expensive, there are also free and legal sites for watching your favorite programs. After france.tv, Arte or TF1, another free streaming platform has arrived in France in recent days.

After France Télévision and TF1, it is in fact the turn of M6 to develop a streaming platform dedicated to its programs by giving a facelift to its old replay site, 6play. Launched on May 14, M6 lists 30,000 hours of content per year, a third of which is completely exclusive. The sixth channel announced that users of its site can have access to more than 300 films, 300 series and 200 brands dedicated to youth.

But what can we see on M6? Without paying a cent, the streaming platform has put online certain series broadcast on its television channel, such as Why women kill. Among the content that we invite you to discover and which are sometimes even great classics of American television, include Zoey's extraordinary playlist, Zorro, The Spies of Terror, Black Sails, Veronica Mars, Glee and even Wolf Pack. It is also possible to see the channel's flagship programs, such as Married at First Sight or Top Chef in replay, but also old programs from the Saturday trilogy, such as the complete Charmed.

On the film side, there are several cult feature films already available on the platform which have also been broadcast on television on Six, such as the two episodes of Top Gun, Taxi Driver, the Die Hard saga, The Fall, Welcome to Zombieland , The Wave, The Riot Club or Love Songs. M6 also announces that content is available at least 30 days after it is posted online.

Access to M6 is completely free upon registration. But like all free French streaming platforms, you have to watch advertisements to access it. An M6 Max subscription without advertising is available at 4.99 euros per month. It is possible to subscribe after a 7-day free trial with no obligation. To enjoy the content, simply go to 6play.fr.