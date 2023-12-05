A new complaint for sexual assault filed against Gérard Depardieu

Actress Hélène Darras filed a complaint against Gérard Depardieu last September, according to Franceinfo. The actor is already indicted for rape and sexual assault.

Last October, Gérard Depardieu affirmed in a letter to Le Figaro that he had “never abused a woman”. Since 2020, the "sacred" monster of French cinema has been indicted for rape and sexual harassment following Charlotte Arnould's complaint. Since then, another woman has filed a complaint against the actor, accusing him of sexual assault on the set of the film Disco in 2007.

According to information from franceinfo and following a testimony broadcast in Complément d'investigation this Thursday evening, actress Hélène Darras filed a complaint in September 2023. The Paris prosecutor's office is currently studying the "direction" to give to the case. However, the facts denounced in this complaint could be prescribed, since the time limit for sexual assault charges is 6 years.

In the testimony relayed by franceinfo this Wednesday, December 6, Hélène Darras says that she was a 26-year-old extra when she found herself on the set of Disco, a film directed by Fabien Onteniente, in 2007. In the casting, we find in particular Franck Dubosc, but also Gérard Depardieu.

“He looks at me like I’m a piece of meat,” says the complainant. She then accuses the actor of having touched her hips and buttocks, before offering to go up to his dressing room. “I tell him no, but that doesn’t change the fact that between takes, he will continue to grope me,” she says. “I’m petrified.” At the time, the young actress would have decided not to publicize the affair so as not to “be blacklisted at 26”. Since then, she gave her testimony to the police in March 2022.

Gérard Depardieu did not wish to respond to the Complementary Investigation teams, either directly or through his lawyer. The journalists from the France 2 show contacted the director of the film, Fabien Onteniente, who says he does not remember any problems on the set, even if he claims to have cropped Depardieu on the set of the film Turf a few years later, because of his inappropriate behavior with extras.

Since 2018, Gérard Depardieu has been accused of rape and sexual harassment by Charlotte Arnould, then aged 22, who presents herself as an actress and daughter of a friend of the actor. Two years later, the actor was indicted for rape and sexual assault. The actor has always denied the facts.

Since then, other women have testified against the behavior of Gérard Depardieu. Thirteen of them notably accused the actor of sexual violence in an article in Médiapart. Once again, Gérard Depardieu contests the accusations, and defends himself in an open letter to Le Figaro, in October 2023, assuring that he has “never abused a woman.”

The issue of Additional investigation on Gérard Depardieu is broadcast on the TV program this Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 11 p.m. on France 2.