54 nominations: This person is the most nominated in the history of the Oscars still alive

With a total of 54 nominations, this personality of the film industry is the most nominated in the history of the Oscars to still be alive. She is still in the running for a new award in 2024.

It's not a record, but that doesn't make it any less of a legend. A major personality in the Hollywood industry has accumulated, during his lifetime and until 2024, nearly 54 Oscar nominations, becoming the most nominated living person in the history of the ceremony. She is second only to the late Walt Disney and his 59 nominations. This Sunday, she could potentially win a new award, her sixth Oscar.

In Hollywood, John Williams is an unmissable star. And even if you don't know his name, you definitely know one of his works. Because this 92-year-old American composer, conductor and pianist has composed some of the best-known film scores that have rocked the childhood of many moviegoers. It's to him that we owe the soundtracks for Star Wars, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Jaws, E.T. or even Mom I Missed the Plane... Just that!

John Williams has unsurprisingly been nominated for the Academy Awards 54 times, sometimes in the same year for two different films, in both the Best Film Score and Best Original Song categories. In total, however, he won "only" five statuettes: the first was awarded in 1972 for Fiddler on the Roof.

He was later recognized for the soundtracks of Jaws (in 1976), Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope (in 1978), E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (in 1983) and for Schindler’s List (in 1994). He has also won four Golden Globes, 21 Grammy Awards, 7 BAFTAs, and 6 Saturn Awards in his entire career. A nice track record to crown an exceptional journey.

This Sunday, March 10, 2024, John Williams could win a new Oscar since the 92-year-old composer is nominated this year. He is competing in the Best Original Score category for the work he did on Killers of the Flower Moon. Facing him, we find the music heard in Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction, Oppenheimer and Poor Creatures. For the moment, it is Ludwig Göransson who is favorite to win the statuette for his work on Oppenheimer. But the Oscars tend to have surprises every year, so we'll have to wait until the awards ceremony to know for sure whether John Williams will add a new statuette to his shelves or whether he'll leave empty-handed again.