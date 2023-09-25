Your eyes have exceptional skills if you can find the golden pen in this picture

Only 11% of internet users find the golden pen hidden among books – are you one of them?

There are many ways to train our brains and many of them are beneficial. The main thing is to regularly stimulate our neurons. If you're looking for something to stimulate your brain at the start of the week, we have a puzzle you might like.

This clever image was created by distance learning company Oxbridge to help combat boredom and it's driving people crazy. It features a background of books stacked on top of each other in different shades of blue and green and several orange pens. There is also a golden pen hidden somewhere. Your mission is to find it – but you have to find it in 20 seconds.

Can you spot it? To help you, we advise you to click on the image to zoom in and display it as large as possible on your screen. Another tip is to try to do it in rows or rows. Here is the challenge.

Did you find the golden pen? It's definitely not easy, especially in the time allotted, and the majority don't seem to succeed. If you haven't found it yet, we'll give you a simple method to find it. Skip the books and just focus on the pens. Start with the first line, then the second and so on. Now we'll show you where the pen is.

Why is this test so difficult? Because the human brain uses simplification to quickly process visual information. In this puzzle, orange pens in large numbers create a repetitive pattern, distracting attention and saturating perception. Gold and orange, although distinct, have a chromatic similarity, making the distinction between them less obvious at first glance. This proximity of hues, combined with the distracting effect of the repeating pattern, makes it difficult to quickly locate the gold pen among the orange pens.