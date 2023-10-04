You're 10/10 on both eyes if you can spot the little girl hiding among the flamingos in 15 seconds

Can you find a little girl's face hidden among the flamingos? Exercise your eyesight.

This puzzling optical illusion is a sensation - it challenges you to find the little girl hidden among a group of pink flamingos. So, can you solve this visual puzzle? To succeed in this puzzle, you must find the hidden little girl. It seems simple, but it is rather difficult to spot.

This is because you have to search among a group of birds with pink feathers, water lilies and brightly colored flowers. A real test for your eyesight! For those who struggle with the challenge, we recommend swiping the image from top to bottom. This ensures that you don't miss any details. If you can find the little girl in less than 15 seconds, we think you must have keen vision. Zoom in on the image by clicking on it.

You did not find ? This game is difficult because our brain processes visual information by looking for familiar patterns. Flamingos, with their distinct shapes and colors, create a repeating pattern that can easily distract the eye and obscure other elements.

A helpful clue is that the little girl has blonde hair and a wide smile. But the light color of the girl's blond hair can blend with the pale pink of the flamingos, making its detection even more complex. Additionally, optical illusions are designed to trick our perception, making certain details less obvious to discern at first glance. If you still can't find it, we recommend focusing your attention on the left side of the image in particular. And if not, here is the solution.

There are many benefits to challenging yourself with tests like this. Research shows they can even prevent your brain from aging. A study from the University of Exeter and King's College London found that similar exercises can improve adults' memory and strengthen brain function in ten-year-olds.

Some experts also believe they encourage lateral thinking, which can keep us creative and fulfilled. And there’s nothing more satisfying than taking on a new challenge!