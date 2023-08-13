You have the eyes of an airplane pilot if you find the carrot different from all the others

Can you see which carrot is different from the others? This game will give your eyes a hard time.

It is sometimes said that eating carrots is good for the eyes, isn't it? However, in this game, the question would rather be: how good are your eyes at finding the carrot that stands out from the rest? Do you want to take the test? Ready for the search game? Come on !

At first glance, you probably only see orange. It makes sense, the majority of carrots are orange. However, in this image, a carrot differs from its fellows. To make the challenge even more fun, you can of course set yourself a time limit. A little advice before you start: click on the image to view it larger and put the odds on your side. Let's go !

SO ? Have you found the carrot that stands out yet? Even though the vegetables look the same at first glance, you know there is a hidden exception among them. Quick hint: Focus more on the left half of the image. If you have set a time limit, remember to keep an eye on the clock. Tick, tock... One last hint: The outline of the carrot that differs from the others is in blue, while all the other carrots are outlined in red. Here is the solution.

Let's be honest, did you spot the carrot? Human perception is adapted to recognize patterns and repetitions. When a variation is slight, our brain tends to ignore it in favor of the dominant pattern, making detecting subtle differences more difficult and less intuitive. That's why some of you couldn't find the carrot. Simple isn't it?