Why casinos are banned in Paris

For over 100 years, casinos have been banned in the capital, for a very simple reason.

Have you noticed that there are no casinos in Paris? For more than a century, however, it has been a fact. In France, the operation of such gaming rooms is subject to strict legislation, which authorizes the establishment of casinos only in seaside, thermal and climatic resorts. A host of laws govern the sector, supervised by the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of the Economy and Finance. Legislation on casinos includes a large number of rules, notably civil majority - casinos are prohibited for minors, but also strict regularization of games available in establishments, or control of people - notably "gaming bans. "

There are 202 casinos in France, belonging to several groups, such as Partouche, Joa or Barrière. These gaming establishments are found everywhere in the territory, from Deauville to Aix-en-Provence, via Enghien-les-Bains, Palavas-les-Flots, Amnéville, Cannes or Forges-les-Eaux. But yet, none are located in Paris. Did you notice it?

Casinos are banned in the capital for several reasons, both historical and social. The hostility of those in power towards the sector dates back to the beginning of the 19th century, when Napoleon Bonaparte decided to ban gambling in the capital for moral and economic reasons: he wanted to prevent the risks linked to gambling addiction, to maintain social order and fight against money laundering. Paris having long been a major cultural and tourist center, its authorities have preferred to promote other forms of entertainment to preserve its image and attractiveness, in particular its monuments, its museums and its restaurants.

Added to this is the city's turbulent history with gambling, which also contributed to the ban. In the past, gambling has been associated with organized crime and corruption, which has increased local authorities' resistance to its presence. In 1919, a law completely prohibited the establishment of casinos not only in Paris, but also in a - large - radius of 100 kilometers around the city. An exception will be made to this law in 1931 for spa resorts, which will benefit the Enghien-les-Bains casino, which can then reopen thirty kilometers from Paris.

If casinos are prohibited, since 2017, the State has authorized, for an experiment regulated by the Ministry of the Interior, the establishment of gaming clubs. There are seven in the capital and all offer table games, supervised by croupiers, unlike casinos, which have roulettes and slot machines.