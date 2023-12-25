Which is more beneficial: showering in the morning or in the evening? An expert answers

How often is it best to shower? So what is the ideal temperature? And: is it better to shower in the morning or in the evening?

Shower in the morning or evening? It's a difficult choice. On the one hand, everyone likes to get rid of all the dirt from the day at the end of the day. But on the other hand, we also like to go to work freshly showered. Of course, you can do both, but when you don't have time, which one should you choose?

A shower in the evening has three benefits according to experts. A hot shower stimulates the release of melatonin, a sleep-inducing hormone, and when you dry off, your body cools to the appropriate temperature for a good night's sleep. This therefore ensures better sleep, in addition to cleaning you. And of course, it helps wash away the day's grime, whether it's sweat or mysterious smells. If you suffer from dry or sensitive skin, showering in the evening is a better way to moisturize your skin.

A shower in the morning has only one advantage, and that is better hygiene, continues the expert. Showering in the morning brings the skin's microbial biome to a more hygienic baseline. Now that the question of when to shower is settled, there are still two important points to know: what water temperature to use and which areas of the body to wash thoroughly.

The ideal water temperature for showering varies depending on personal preference and specific skin needs. In general, lukewarm water, around 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, is often recommended. This temperature is warm enough to be comfortable without being too hot, helping to relax muscles without drying out the skin. Showers that are too hot can strip the skin of its natural oils, causing dryness and irritation. For people with sensitive skin or conditions like eczema, it is sometimes suggested to use even warmer water to avoid irritation.

When showering, there are several areas of the body that are often neglected but require careful cleaning. Among these, the feet, especially between the toes, are frequently forgotten, which can encourage the accumulation of bacteria and fungi. Likewise, cleaning behind the ears and neck, where dirt and oils can accumulate, is often overlooked. Folded areas of the body, such as the armpits, navel, groin and under the breasts, should also be cleaned well to avoid odor and irritation. Finally, don't forget to clean deep under the nails, where dirt and germs can easily accumulate.