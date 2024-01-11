Which glass will be filled first? 99% of people fail this logic test

This logic challenge will test your nerves.

It's time to put your logic to the test with a new challenge: the tap challenge! In this image, we see a series of containers connected by pipes. Each glass is carefully numbered. With just one question: which one will fill up first? Some daring minds tackle this conundrum, scrutinizing the image with intense concentration, following each pipe, seeking to anticipate which container will be the first to overflow. However, the answer to this puzzle is not revealed as easily as one might think. Behind this enigma hides a subtle reasoning which requires careful analysis of the image. Very attentive... Because there are traps!

The first reaction of many observers is to assume that there is a complex algorithm influencing the flow of water through the pipes, which ultimately makes solving the puzzle even more complicated. And yes, the key actually lies in simplicity and careful observation. It is crucial to take the time necessary to review every detail without rushing, as haste can lead to confusion rather than resolution.

The challenge begins by observing the tap, the source of the water and the starting point of the logic challenge. By carefully examining the way the water flows, we can discern subtle clues about the direction it will take, based on the height of the pipes. Are you ready ? Let's go ! You only have a short time to determine which glass number will be filled first. To help you, you can click on the image to enlarge it. Three, two, one... Great start!

So, do you have the right answer? Some containers are positioned so as to seem obvious, tricking observers into seeing them as the first to fill. However, be careful of the traps: some pipes are closed or have holes! Patience becomes a crucial virtue in solving this conundrum. The temptation to rush the process can lead to errors in judgment, because true clarity emerges when one takes the necessary time to observe every detail.

Let's proceed by elimination. Glasses number 4 and 6 are immediately eliminated, since their entrance is blocked! This is also the case, it is less obvious, of the container bearing number 5, the outlet of which this time is blocked. And did you notice that glass number 7 had a hole in it? Yes ? It cannot therefore, logically, be filled.

We are therefore left with glass number 1, which will empty to supply the others and therefore cannot be the correct answer, but also number 2. However, the entrance to the pipe leading to 2 is located higher up in tank number 1 and therefore will be fed after number 3. It is therefore the latter which will be filled first: the answer is therefore glass 3! You were right ? Well done !