This mythical boat has finally been found: gold coins and emeralds, it contains a fabulous treasure

An operation to reassemble the remains will begin in April. The treasure contained in this Spanish galleon is said to be one of the most important in history.

In the mysterious depths of the Caribbean, the legendary Spanish galleon San José, sunk three centuries ago with its holds loaded with gold and precious stones, has finally been rediscovered. Colombia, which claims to hold the rights to this historic wreck, recently announced an extraction expedition planned for April 2024, marking a turning point in the quest for this priceless treasure.

Since its first discovery in 2015, the wreck of the San José has sparked debates over the ownership of its treasure, valued at billions of dollars. Experts provide different estimates but agree on the fact that the holds of the San José galleon were filled with precious tableware but also with more than 200 tons of gold, silver and emeralds! The estimated value of the loot today would be between 10 and 20 billion dollars.

The San José, flagship of the Spanish armada, met its disastrous fate during a nighttime clash with the British fleet on June 7, 1708, near the Rosario Islands, off the coast of Cartagena. En route to Spain, laden with the riches of the American colonies, the San José symbolizes a bygone era of conquests and wars for control of America and the sea routes. Only a few members of the crew, among the 600 on board, survived this tragedy.

The extraction mission, costing $4.5 million, will be carried out with the help of robots capable of diving to a depth of 600 meters, where the wreck of the San José lies. The authorities undertake to proceed with caution, avoiding modifying or damaging the wreck, and will begin by raising peripheral objects such as ceramic pieces. This first phase will be used to assess the feasibility of recovering the rest of the sunken treasures.

The San José, whose exact location remains a well-kept secret to avoid looting, is considered one of the greatest archaeological discoveries in history. Images revealed by the Colombian army show cast iron cannons, porcelain tableware, pottery, and gold coins.

This quest for the San José is not without controversy, notably with the American company Sea Search Armada, which claims rights to half the treasure after allegedly locating the wreck more than forty years ago. This dispute is currently being reviewed by the United Nations Permanent Court of Arbitration, adding an additional layer of complexity to this maritime saga.

Spain also claims possession under international conventions, while indigenous peoples in Bolivia argue that the treasures were taken from their lands. The expedition planned for April opens a new chapter in the history of the San José, promising to unveil long-hidden treasures and revive the tales of adventure, riches and tragedy that shaped this period.