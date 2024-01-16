This is the best country to retire in - it's very inexpensive and it's in Europe!

This very inexpensive European country has been voted the best place to retire in 2024.

A retirement in the sun, with fan-shaped toes, in a country not far from France and with a reduced cost of living... The formula seems almost impossible to achieve. And yet! The American magazine Forbes has produced a ranking of the best countries to retire in 2024. With, among them, a candidate who stands out among the best destinations.

There is indeed a well-kept mystery in the heart of Europe, an enigma for people looking for the ideal place to peacefully enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Among the destinations mentioned by the prestigious media, an island emerges from the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, offering a captivating picture for those who dare to venture there. Imagine yourself on fine sandy beaches, under a gentle sun, with a horizon dotted with archaeological remains and crystal clear waters as far as the eye can see. This dream destination exists: it’s Greece, and more specifically, Crete! But why has this island become the El Dorado for retirees in Europe?

Crete is the fifth largest island in the Mediterranean and reveals unexpected treasures. From bustling cities to picturesque mountain villages, sandy beaches to snow-capped peaks, unspoiled wilderness to ancient olive groves and vineyards, Crete has it all. But beyond appearances, this island hides wonders that also appeal to adventure lovers. Because the island is not limited to its beaches; it also offers mountains suitable for skiing, including the famous Samariá chasm, the longest in Europe. Unique geological formations open the door to a multitude of outdoor activities.

One might expect that such a paradise island would come with an exorbitant cost of living. However, Crete surprises with one of the lowest costs of living in Europe, offering in return an exceptional quality of life. With an average monthly cost of 1865 dollars for a couple (around 1700 euros), Crete offers an idyllic setting, varied leisure activities, cultural richness and an exceptional quality of life. This Mediterranean island is therefore, according to the ranking established by Forbes, much more than a dream destination: it is the dream place for those looking for an enchanted retreat in the sun.