This anti-stress elixir is very simple to make, it is the ideal drink before summer

It only takes a few minutes to compose this cool drink. These two ingredients work together to help you relax before summer.

With the arrival of sunny days, it is high time to let go and fully enjoy moments of relaxation in the sun. Easier said than done though! Busy work, the end of the school year, vacations to organize and prepare for... The stress of everyday life can quickly catch up with us. Cold drinks, characteristic of a good summer time on the terrace, on the balcony or simply with a ray of sunshine piercing the windows, can help you with this.

No question of an alcoholic cocktail, an overly sweet soda or an energy drink full of stimulants, but a natural and delicious alternative: lemonade! Simple yes, but as long as you make it at home and add a little extra ingredient. First of all, we obviously find lemon in a homemade lemonade.

It is the basic ingredient of this drink and it is full of little extras for our body. Lemon is rich in vitamin C which strengthens our immune system and helps us fight small spring viruses, which are all the more aggressive on tired and stressed organisms. But that's not all: lemon also contributes to heart health by reducing the risk of disease and stroke thanks to its fiber content.

The second secret ingredient in our soothing drink is simply lavender. Scientific studies have in fact demonstrated that this aromatic plant has powerful relaxing properties. Lavender essential oil, which concentrates more than 150 active compounds, acts as an excellent anti-depressant, anti-inflammatory and natural sedative.

Researchers at the University of Florida found that lavender aromatherapy significantly reduced the anxiety and heart rate of stressed patients before surgery. Other work has highlighted its effectiveness in relieving mood disorders, promoting sleep or increasing pain tolerance.

To benefit from all these benefits, nothing could be simpler than making your own lavender lemonade! Two solutions are possible. If you have dried lavender flowers, this is ideal. All you have to do is mix a cup of water, 2 cups of sugar and three tablespoons of lavender flowers and bring everything to a boil for 15 minutes. Once rested and filtered, this little syrup will be the magical base of your lemonade, to mix with water and freshly squeezed lemon juice.

If you don't have lavender, a drop of lavender essential oil may do the trick. In this case, you will need to squeeze 6 lemons (preferably organic) and mix their juice with water (1 liter maximum), a drop of lavender essential oil and a little sugar to measure according to your taste. You can also replace the sugar with honey, for a more delicious and healthier side.

All you have to do is leave your drink in the fridge to enjoy it chilled and enjoy a little moment of sweetness and calm. A quick reminder though, the use of essential oils remains not recommended for vulnerable people, children, pregnant women and fragile people. It is also better to use them occasionally to check for a possible allergic reaction. We therefore advise you to use dried lavender flowers, for a little taste of summer before its time!