These very funny gadgets will be the big Halloween trends this year, some only cost a few euros

New ideas for Halloween decorations are already a hit on the Web. For every budget, you can find something to terrify (and make you laugh) your guests!

Running out of gift and decoration ideas for Halloween this year? Don't panic, there's still enough time to find the most bizarre and frightening objects to make your evening in hell a success. Whether it's fake pumpkins or ghost-shaped candles, decorative items are a hit on social media. On TikTok, several ideas stand out and have gone viral over the past few weeks to the point of being snapped up in stores. And there is something for all budgets. If you haven't yet fallen for a new Halloween decoration this year, we'll detail the five best items to acquire for a spooky evening!

What's better than a few ghosts to surprise your guests? These little Casper-style candles will make a decoration as original as they are minimalist with their small format. Sold in packs of 4, they will blend perfectly with the Halloween atmosphere of your home and will produce a little light in the darkness of the room.

Here's a pretty original new guest for your Halloween party. This life-size skeleton replica is sure to surprise your guests with its realism and its size of 1.52 m! You can even add some accessories like an eye patch or glasses to personalize it a little more to your image.

Add a little magic with these floating candles that are a hit on TikTok. Suspended from an almost invisible wire, these magical candles light up and go out when you point your magic wand at them! Ideal for impressing your guests and providing a little light to a dark hallway for Halloween. Note that this is a set of 12 candles, which will allow you to space them out a little or distribute them throughout a room to diffuse their light.

To continue the theme of magic, know that there is a gadget that could terrorize your guests in just a few appearances!

If you find that the walls of your home are a little too "mature" for a Halloween evening, why not decorate them a little? One of the big trends on social networks in terms of decoration for Halloween consists of putting a multitude of sticky bats on the walls. Easy to hang and take down, these little bats are available at a lower cost from Amazon and guarantee a little scare effect among your guests!

And this is just a sample of the most terrifying objects currently popular on TikTok. The Chinese social network is a veritable nest of ideas for organizing your Halloween party and finding disguises to buy to prepare for a real night of terror and horror. Don't hesitate to wander around your local jokes store to find the latest in disguises and decorative items for Halloween.