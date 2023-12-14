These fitting rooms want to revolutionize the way of trying on clothes

A global clothing giant has developed a new fitting room concept. But it's not necessarily the best place to try on clothes.

A bit boring when it comes to trying on clothes, isn't it? It is true that very often, fitting rooms are not very welcoming and it is rare to want to hang out there. However, it is a necessary step when you want to buy clothes without making a mistake in a store.

What can I do to make this moment a little more enjoyable? Ready-to-wear groups are thinking about it and trying to bring something new and cozy to customers. H

What is it about ? A cabin equipped with sensors and lights, equipped with a virtual reality system. Said like that, it sounds like a small revolution. The goal is very clearly to change the way you try on your clothes, with a whole bunch of options so that the cabin takes on the colors and to change the atmosphere and the visual environment that you want to create. All with mirrors everywhere, so we can see the outfits we're trying on.

In reality, this cabin is intended to transform into a mini-discotheque, as users only have it for the musical mode of the mechanism. It must be said that the group's marketing and communications departments have clearly identified the target it is aimed at: young people coming to shop with friends. And as teenagers all have smartphones and want to show the most extraordinary moments of their day on their social networks, the H cabin

On TikTok, many videos broadcast “tests” of young people clearly amazed by this box which plays music and throws colors in all directions. The video above provides insight into the “consumer experience,” as marketing experts say. Should we see this as the future of the fitting room? Do we really want to go to a nightclub to try on a skirt or a shirt?