These first names were given for the first time to newborns in France - from Cheikh-Omar to Yloann, here are the new first names

Every year new names are given to newborns. Based on INSEE statistics, here are the first names that were given to children for the first time since 1900 in France.

Every year, civil status registers are filled with new first names, witnesses to the constant evolution of our society and its cultural influences. Thus, by consulting the latest statistics from INSEE, published in 2023 and relating to babies born in 2022, we can know the latest trends.

While classic first names like Gabriel, Léo, Raphaël, Maël, Louis, Jade, Louise, Ambre and Emma continued to dominate the rankings with 4,889 to 3,158 births, a wave of novelties also entered. These new first names, often unique and sometimes surprising, reflect not only current trends but also the audacity and creativity of parents in choosing their child's first name.

What is it about ? First names which were given in 2022 but which had never been given in France since 1900, at least under this spelling. There are precisely 100 different ones. These first names include Cheikh-Omar of Arabic origin, and Cila of Brazilian origin, each assigned to 20 newborns. Some names like Giona and Hortance, also given to 20 children, point to ancient or literary roots, suggesting a return to basics or a renewed appreciation for history and mythology.

Here is the complete list of first names given for the first time in 2022 with for each the number of births with which they are associated.

What are the 3 most popular new first names? “Reagan”, in 3rd position, has its origins in Ireland. This first name, with a distinct sound beauty, means "little king", evoking a certain nobility and strength of character. It reflects a growing trend to choose first names that inspire power and distinction. Just ahead, in 2nd place, is "Efnan", a first name of Arabic origin. This delicate name means "flowers" or "bouquets", symbolizing beauty and delicacy. Its rising popularity could be attributed to a growing appreciation for names that evoke nature and gentleness, reflecting values ​​of tenderness and care.

Finally, “Bakar”, ranked first, is a first name of African origin, specifically from the sub-Saharan region. This name, meaning "first born", is often chosen for its traditional character and strong sound. It represents respect for roots and family heritage, a theme increasingly present in the choice of contemporary first names. These first names, although new in the ranking, carry within them stories and meanings that cross cultures and generations, illustrating a diversification and cultural richness in the choices of first names in 2022.