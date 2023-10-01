The math teacher will give you 20/20 if you can find how many eggs are in the box in just 10 seconds

Can you determine how many eggs are in the carton? If yes, you definitely have perfect vision and good math skills.

Optical illusions are images or visuals that trick our brain into perceiving something different from reality. This fascinating phenomenon occurs through a process called “filling,” where the brain chooses certain elements of the visual information it receives from the eyes to highlight. As a result, different layers of an image can appear differently depending on where the focus is.

Get ready for a challenge and try to solve this riddle in just 10 seconds. Are you ready ? Get out your stopwatch and set it for 10 seconds. If you manage to count all the eggs in the box in time, you must be a real genius. Before starting, read this advice carefully: click on the image to enlarge it and better distinguish each egg.

Don't panic if you haven't been able to find it, because it turns out that only five percent of people do. If your first answer was 16, you made a mistake because you need to take hidden eggs into account. Start by considering how many there would be if it were a 3D image, working from the ground up.

In a 4x4 box, there would be 16 eggs in the bottom alone. Moving up to the next row, where there are three eggs, applying the same logic, that would make nine. Then you have a 2x2 layer, which makes four eggs plus the single egg on top. When you add them all up, there is a total of 30 eggs.

To successfully complete this challenge, it is important to also take into account all the eggs that are not visible. Counting the number of eggs stacked in a pyramid is a complex visual challenge for several reasons. First, the three-dimensional shape of the pyramid makes it difficult to see all the eggs at once, especially those hidden at the base or in the middle. In addition, the oval shape of the eggs complicates their regular arrangement, and therefore their counting. Finally, our brain is more accustomed to counting objects aligned or arranged in a grid. Thus, a pyramid arrangement requires additional attention and a systematic approach to avoid making mistakes in the count.