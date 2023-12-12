The famous Lidl sneakers are back, here's the date they will be in stores!

The famous Lidl sneakers are back! The precise date of their arrival in store is now known.

Attention all lovers of low-cost fashion: the famous Lidl sneakers are back! These sneakers created a real fashion phenomenon and the first sale in 2021 was a huge success. Initially sold at €12.99, they quickly generated enthusiasm, with only 75,000 pairs available at the time. Many models then circulated on the web at much higher prices.

This year, the Lidl retail chain is offering two variations of its coveted sneakers at an unbeatable price: just 9.99 euros for each model. You will have the choice between a colorful design, faithful to Lidl's emblematic colors, and a more sober version for those who prefer a more discreet look. But that's not all ! To complete your look, Lidl also offers a range of stylish and affordable accessories. You can find vintage caps and even fanny packs for just 6.99 euros, as well as t-shirts on the same theme for 5.99 euros.

Lidl sneakers are available in various sizes to fit all feet. The first range, in white, is available from 37 to 46, while the beige or colorful models in Lidl colors are available from 37 to 44. Whether you are an unconditional fan of the brand or simply looking for comfortable and comfortable shoes, affordable, these sneakers are an opportunity not to be missed.

The exact date of their return to stores is known since Lidl announces the first arrivals for Thursday December 14, 2023. However, given the success encountered during their first appearance, it is advisable to stay tuned and regularly visit the Lidl stores or the brand's website.

The return of Lidl sneakers can be seen as a striking example of how an accessible product can become an unexpected fashion phenomenon. Lidl has also found a choice ambassador to promote its sneakers, socks and bananas in the person of footballer Djibril Cissé. The former star of AJ Auxerre, Marseille and the French team has been promoting Lidl for several months and did not hesitate to play the role of model for the occasion.