Only the most lively will be able to unmask the seals hidden among all these walruses

Ready for this ultimate visual challenge? Find five seals among the walruses in 15 seconds in this new game that puts your vision to the test!

Games based on optical illusions, the differences between two images or the search for a detail have fascinated many players for years and are now spreading on the web. Here's a particularly tough one as it challenges players to find five seals hidden among a group of walruses. You only have 20 seconds for this.

The key to success lies in your ability to quickly analyze the details and spot the subtle differences between the walruses and seals in this image uploaded by Hungarian cartoonist Gergely Dudas to his Facebook account and Dudolf website. Ready to see the full picture? There she is :

Not easy is it? Be methodical to solve this riddle. First of all, how well do you know the distinguishing characteristics of seals and walruses? Walruses are large sea mammals and are distinguished by their impressive tusks, saber-like teeth. Conversely, seals do not, are less fat and generally have a more rounded head.

Here are a lot of clues to scan the image for a chance to find the five seals hidden in this image! Don't be distracted by decorative elements or curious animal accessories: scarves, hats or bow ties.

You have found or have given up and want to discover the solution? There she is :

Yes, the five seals were scattered over a large part of the image and the repetition of the many walruses makes it difficult to observe the details methodically! The challenge was particularly difficult but there is no doubt that if you have not found the solution, this little mental exercise will have strengthened your observation and concentration skills.