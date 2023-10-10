Only the most focused players can find the animal hidden among the elephants in 10 seconds

You only have 10 seconds to find the animal hidden among all these elephants.

Want to test your speed and problem-solving skills? This little game is made for you. Be careful, if the situation seems very simple, the challenge is in fact more complex than expected since the time to find the solution is very short this time. 10 seconds and not one more is the time you must not exceed to successfully complete this exercise. This time, it's about foiling the optical illusion in the image below and finding a small animal in a herd of multicolored elephants.

Are you ready ? Focus on this visual puzzle offered by the site Fresherlive, keep your concentration at its maximum and find this "intruder" among his imposing elephant companions. Your challenge begins now, set, go! Here is the image to scrutinize closely:

Not so easy, is it? The multiple colors, the repetition of shapes and patterns are all parameters that cloud your vision. Be careful, time is almost up! If you dry up, here's a first clue: the animal to find is a small panda. Final clue: look at the elephants' trunks and their folds in the form of stripes. They can put you on the path. Top, the time is now up and it's time to move on to the solution.

Here it is below. Yes, there was indeed a panda hidden in this image. Did you manage to find it in less than 10 seconds? Congratulations, you have an excellent sense of observation and a very good ability to scan an image quickly. Here is the solution:

Did you find it? Well done ! You can now share your performance with your friends and challenge them by clicking the red button below.