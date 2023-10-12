Magic: The Gathering unveils a collection in the colors of the Doctor Who series

The cult card game Magic: The Gathering continues its original collaborations by unveiling a collection dedicated to the Doctor Who series. We explain where to find all of these exclusive products.

Magic: The Gathering continues its collaborations with other universes linked to pop culture. After several collections centered around cult licenses like Lord of the Rings or Street Fighter, the playing and collectible card game is turning towards one of the most legendary Anglo-Saxon licenses: Doctor Who. The series, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, arrives with a plethora of Magic cards featuring characters from the license.

Whether it's the different incarnations of the Doctor, his most famous companions or his most vile adversaries, you can now find many cards in stores featuring the characters from the series. This collector's series also introduces new game mechanics linked to the Doctor Who universe so that you can relive the most memorable moments of the license or create your own adventures during your games!

The Magic: The Gathering X Doctor Who collection is built around several items already available for purchase. Players will be able to play directly with Commander decks featuring their favorite characters like the 10th Doctor or River Song. The Doctor's fiercest enemies are also there and have their own deck full of iconic creatures like the Daleks and Cybermen.

The most collectors and fans of the Doctor Who series can turn to collector boosters. These small bags are full of rare cards, some of which are very limited editions, such as the serialized editions of the Doctor and his companions, available in around 500 copies.

The Magic: The Gathering You can find all the products available for the collection on the official Magic: The Gathering website.