It's possible to treat yourself to a private island paradise for less than 250 euros per night

Have you ever imagined you could treat yourself to an island paradise?

Tired of the gray, cold and rain? Want to get away from it all? We have the solution for you. Have you ever imagined being able to rent a private island in one of the most beautiful countries in Europe? Fasten your seat belt, we are leaving for Croatia and more precisely the county of Šibenik-Knin, bathed by the Adriatic Sea. Like confetti in the middle of the crystal clear waters of the Kornati Islands, between the majestic islands of Sit and Žuta, lies a little-known treasure: Ravna Sika.

This island, a modest size of 10,000 square meters, offers a heavenly escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. At the heart of this island oasis stands a picturesque 80 square meter house, offering two comfortable bedrooms, a well-equipped kitchen, a modern bathroom and a cozy living room. The highlight of the house: out the window, as far as the eye can see, the sparkling waters of the Adriatic Sea. And it can all be privatized! The price of the night on this paradise island? 220 euros.

The only constraint is getting there. To reach this haven of peace, several options are available to you. Those in a hurry can opt for quick and comfortable transportation aboard a private speedboat, with a journey of around 45 minutes from the Murter peninsula, for 350 euros. It is also possible to get there with a fishing boat, for a crossing of around two and a half hours for a price of 300 euros.

The experience of staying on the island of Ravna Sika is synonymous with privacy and tranquility. Travelers have the island entirely at their disposal, with the possibility of renting a small boat equipped with a 4.5 horsepower engine, perfect for exploring the surrounding area and reaching Žut Marina in just 20 minutes. For a low price of 35 euros per day, this boat offers complete freedom to explore the hidden coves, secluded beaches and turquoise waters that surround the island.

Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or simply a peaceful retreat from the noise of civilization, Ravna Sika promises an unforgettable experience. Immerse yourself in the crystal clear waters, stroll along the coastal paths dotted with aromatic plants, or simply relax on the terrace of your holiday home, admiring the sunset over the endless horizon of the Adriatic Sea.