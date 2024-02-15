If you answer these hardest questions from Trivial Pursuit, you are stronger than all your teachers combined

Since its creation in 1981, Trivial Pursuit has established itself as THE general knowledge game. Here is the list of the most difficult questions!

Trivial Pursuit, an emblematic game of general knowledge questions, has become a reference in the field, widely establishing itself as a global phenomenon since its creation in 1981. This famous game and its famous colorful pie charts were invented by Scott Abbott and Chris Haney in Canada. Since then, the game has captured the hearts of millions of players around the world. As proof, Trivial Pursuit has been translated all over the world: in total, it exists in 19 languages ​​and has sold more than 100 million copies. Which makes this game the best-selling game in the world after two other stars of our family tables: Scrabble and Monopoly.

Additionally, special editions were created to suit local markets, helping to make the game a global phenomenon. With family or friends, we play Trivial Pursuit in North America, Europe, Asia or Australia! The board game offers a plethora of editions to satisfy all tastes, from classic versions to themed editions such as cinema, music, history, sport, and even adaptations dedicated to famous franchises like Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, or Star Wars.

In France, Trivial Pursuit enjoyed immediate success upon its introduction. But the French editions offer questions that can sometimes be real headaches. Moreover, among all editions combined, in all languages, certain questions have been voted the most difficult in Trivial Pursuit, carefully listed by the British site The Mirror. Can you answer it? Here they are :

So, do you think you know the answers to these questions, considered to be the most difficult in Trivial Pursuit? Here they are :